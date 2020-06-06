Scattered Showers And Storms Sunday As Cristobal Nears The Gulf Coast

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy but also warm day across central and south Alabama, with high temperatures in the 80s. Scattered showers and storms, associated with the outer banding features of Cristobal, continue east to west across our area early this evening. The heavier pockets of rain and lightning wind down with loss of daytime heating, but showers remain possible overnight, especially south of highway 80. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy to overcast sky, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain-free locations find temperatures in the low 80s around 7PM this evening, with 70s elsewhere. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s area-wide by 11PM.

Scattered showers and storms continue Sunday as some of Cristobal’s outer bands move through our area. Breaks of sunshine and rain-free times allow for highs to warm into the mid and upper 80s. Cristobal landfalls along the Louisiana coast by Sunday night. The greatest direct impacts from the storm likely remain to our south and southwest. The stronger convective bands on the eastern side of Cristobal’s center probably move across coastal Alabama Sunday. That keeps the inland tornado threat in those areas. However, its close enough to us to keep a close eye on. The heaviest rain amounts also concentrate across far southwest Alabama and southern Mississippi through Sunday.

Expect more scattered showers and storms to Monday as outer banding features of Cristobal move through our area. Cristobal likely turns northwest after landfall, moving into southern Arkansas Monday afternoon. Again, breaks of sun allow highs in many locations to reach the upper 80s, and even low 90s.The stronger convective bands, though likely displaced to the east of circulation, still most likely track through Mississippi and far western Alabama. However, they are near enough to potentially clip Clarke or Marengo county. These bands are also capable of producing brief tornadoes, and locally heavy rain. Through Monday, rain totals could reach 1-2″ across southwest Alabama.

By Tuesday, the remnants of Cristobal are moving into Missouri. However, tropical moisture is still streaming through Alabama, with scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms expected. Again, Tuesday looks quite warm with highs near 90°. Cristobal gets absorbed into a west to east moving front by Wednesday. The front enhances our rain chances Wednesday as it moves through. High temperatures reach the upper 80s. Looks like the front sweeps through our area Wednesday night, but won’t cool temperatures.

Drier weather sets up late next week into next weekend in the wake of the front. Expect highs in the low 90s with minimal rain chances Thursday and Friday. The chance for rain is slim to none next weekend also, with highs near 90° next Saturday and Sunday.