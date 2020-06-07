A Brief Tornado Threat Through Monday As Cristobal Moves Inland

by Ben Lang

There wasn’t much sunshine in our area Sunday, with widespread clouds due to Cristobal filling the sky. Showers and storms were limited in coverage through late this afternoon. However, showers and a few storms associated with Cristobal’s circulation increase in coverage this evening, especially in southwest Alabama. There’s a non-zero threat for a brief spin-up tornado, but the threat is limited to the far southwest corner of Alabama. Rain bands swirl through southwest Alabama overnight, producing locally heavy rain. Otherwise, expect a cloudy, warm, and very humid night with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Expect more scattered showers and storms Monday as outer banding features of Cristobal move through our area. Cristobal likely turns northwest after landfall, moving into southern Arkansas by Monday afternoon. Occasional breaks of sun allow high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s. Stronger convective bands could produce brief tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center expanded the severe weather risk well east to encompass most of our area for Monday. The marginal (level 1/5) threat essentially highlights the brief tornado threat. The threat may continue into the evening, but rainfall intensity and coverage wanes after sunset.

By Tuesday, the remnants of Cristobal are moving into Missouri. However, tropical moisture continues streaming through Alabama, with scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms expected. Again, Tuesday looks quite warm with highs near 90°. Cristobal gets absorbed into a west to east moving front by Wednesday. The front enhances our rain chances Wednesday as it moves through. High temperatures reach the upper 80s. Looks like the front sweeps through our area Wednesday night, but won’t cool temperatures.

Drier weather sets up late next week through next weekend behind the front. Expect highs in the low 90s with minimal rain chances Thursday and Friday. Highs warm to either side of 90° next Saturday and Sunday.