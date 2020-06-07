Selma Community, Cops & Clergy Pray for Racial Healing

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of people turned out for a Clergy — Cops — and Community prayer vigil Sunday afternoon in Selma.

A racially diverse crowd of people came together at Bloch Park — to pray for change and racial healing.

Ministers from churches across the community — stepped up to offer prayers for unity — equality — peace — and love.

The vigil comes in the wake of over a week of civil unrest and protests — following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Prayers for a better relationship between the black community and law enforcement were also offered at the event.