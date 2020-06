Selma Hosts Police and Prayers Vigil Sunday Afternoon

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sunday afternoon many gathered in Selma for a prayer vigil in honor of racial healing in the community as well as the country.

A racially diverse crowd gathered at Bloch Park where they reflected and prayed for racial healing. Ministers from churches in the area offered prayers for unity, equality, and peace.

The group also prayed for a better relationship between the black community and law enforcement.