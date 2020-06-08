$1.2 Million Taxiway Project at Montgomery Regional Airport Complete
Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) has completed rehabilitation of Taxiway Alpha, its main taxiway.
In July 2019, airport leaders announced the start of the project as a new phase of ongoing efforts to improve aviation infrastructure at Dannelly Field and to support air service development. Work included milling, paving and surface improvements.
The $1.2 million project was largely funded through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
“We are excited to announce the completion of a key improvement project at MGM,” said Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., Executive Airport Director. “The Airport Authority has an ambitious vision for this airport. Years of long-term planning have been undertaken to guide MGM’s development. This represents another investment into the vitality of our airport and our region.”
Amidst the COVID-19 travel slowdown, airport officials have continued to strategically chart future expansion. MGM is moving forward with the development of its master plan and expects planned improvements to proceed: including, rebuilding the FBO; adding an additional baggage carousel; constructing a rental car facility, and developing plans for an airport hotel.
Montgomery Regional Airport offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); and Dallas, Texas (DFW). MGM serves the region with four daily flights by American and Delta. For more information on the airport, visit flymgm.com.