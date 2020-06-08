Local Sheriff Reacts to “Sweeping” Policing Reform Legislation Proposals

by Alabama News Network Staff

Protest and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd has re-ignited the debate about police brutality and accountability.

On Monday Legislators in Washington introduced a milestone Policing Reform Bill.

The bill is aimed at cracking down on police brutality.

Sources say the bill would ban chokeholds, no-knock drug search warrants, and create a national police misconduct registry.

Manditory Racial Bias Training is also said to be included in the legislation.

“The people have spoken and trust me, it has some ears opening so your’re going to see some changes,” says Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.