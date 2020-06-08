MPD: Man Shot on Silver Lane, Suspect in Custody After Brief Standoff
Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the 3400 block Silver Lane, at about 3:15 pm, in reference to a subject shot.
At the scene, police located an adult male who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
A suspect barricaded himself inside the residence however and all surrounding residences were evacuated.
After a brief standoff, police were able to take the suspect in custody with no injuries.
There’s no additional information available for release at this time.