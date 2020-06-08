MPD: Man Shot on Silver Lane, Suspect in Custody After Brief Standoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the 3400 block Silver Lane, at about 3:15 pm, in reference to a subject shot.

At the scene, police located an adult male who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect barricaded himself inside the residence however and all surrounding residences were evacuated.

After a brief standoff, police were able to take the suspect in custody with no injuries.

There’s no additional information available for release at this time.