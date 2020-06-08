Rain/Storms Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

T.D. Cristobal continues to slowly pull away but deep tropical moisture lingers over the region. As a result, showers and storms will develop over us through midweek. There could even be a few strong to severe storms as a frontal boundary moves through the area on Wednesday. The main threat will be damaging winds. The front moves south of us and we get a few days of drier air over us late week. Mornings start out nice and mild while afternoons will be warm but lower in humidity. We head into the upcoming weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Temps will start out in the 60s and warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs.