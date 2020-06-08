Suspects in Tallassee Pharmacy Burglary Match Description of Suspects in Maplesville Pharmacy Burglary

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallassee Police Department is currently investigating the burglary of a Pharmacy that occurred on May 12, at around 3:34 am. The pharmacy is located in 1400 block of Gilmer Avenue.

According to Investigators, the Tallassee Police Department responded to Apothecary Pharmacy in reference to an alarm call. Once officers arrived on scene, they found that some unknown subject(s) made forced entry to the business by throwing a cinder block through the drive thru window. Once the subjects entered through the drive thru window, they stole approximately 23 bottles of medications which were mostly all controlled substances.

1/5 Suspect _003 (1)

2/5 Suspect _004

3/5 Suspect 1 (3)

4/5 Suspect _002 (1)

5/5 BeFunky-collage (70)









Investigators released video and still shots of 2 unknown subjects making forced entry into the business and roaming through each aisle taking medications from the shelves. These subjects match the description from another pharmacy burglary that took place in Maplesville in April 2020.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects through the released video and photos.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!