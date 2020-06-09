A Sea of Humidity = Numerous Showers and Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: For these two days, we stay extremely muggy with lingering deep, tropical moisture left in place by Cristobal. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with numerous showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. During this time, a trough will be moving out of the Plains, and this trough will send a rare June cold front towards the state, and it will move into the state on Wednesday. With such a warm and moist air mass in place, we could certain see some stronger storms across the state as the front pushes through the area, and we will have to monitor this threat, as for now, there is the possibility of a few severe storms on Wednesday and the SPC has much of the area under the “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms tomorrow, with damaging wind gusts.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Behind the front, less humid air builds into Alabama Thursday and Friday, diminishing our rain chances, and bringing refreshing air too much of the state. We should see plenty of sun and less humid conditions during the days with highs will be in the 80s, while nights will be very nice with lows down into the 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The end of work week weather looks to persist into the weekend with less humid air remaining. We will keep Saturday and Sunday mainly dry and somewhat comfortable for June in Alabama with plenty of sunshine both days. Highs should hold in the upper 80s to low 90s, with lows lingering in the 60s.

ROLLING INTO NEXT WEEK: Moisture will slowly return; showers are possible Monday over Southeast Alabama, and by midweek scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible statewide.

Be Blessed, but also Bless Someone Today!!!

