Jogger Shot on Landline Road in Selma — Suspect Arrested

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is behind bars tonight — following a shooting Tuesday morning on Landline Road in Selma.

Capt. Johnny King says 28 year old Chadwick Mitchell is charged with attempted murder — and menacing.

He says officers found a white male — with a gunshot wound to his thigh — when they arrived on the scene.

King says the victim had been jogging when he was shot.

He says the man was able to give police a description of the suspected shooter — and the vehicle he was driving.

King says sheriff’s deputies later caught and arrested Mitchell on Highway 22 in Marion Junction.

Mitchell is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.