Montgomery Police Searching for Cargo Trailer Thief

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is currently investigating the theft of an enclosed cargo trailer that occurred on June 3, around 5:47 am in 4700 block of Woodmere Boulevard.

According to Investigators and the victim, the pictured suspects used a white pick-up truck to drive onto a business parking lot, attach the victim’s white trailer to their vehicle, and then drive off with the victim’s trailer.

1/4 Suspect (12)

2/4 Suspect Vehicle Front

3/4 Suspect_004 (2)

4/4 Suspect_003 (5)







Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects through the released video and photos.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!