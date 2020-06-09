Montgomery School Board Holds Virtual Meeting, Group Virtually Protest Confederate School Names

A petition to change the names of Montgomery Schools from their Confederate leaders is gaining traction.

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday the Montgomery County School Board held a virtual meeting as a group virtually protested to have the names of Confederate leaders removed from schools.

The group encouraged people to log onto the live stream of MPS meeting and leave comments.

At the time of writting this , more than 700 comments were left on the page in less than an hour.

“To think about Lee is romanticizing and glorifying a confederate leader who wanted to keep their ancestors in bondage ,and right now to have a moment where the students can feel uplifted, we have an opportunity to move MPS forward.” said Marche Johnson, one of the organizers of the protest.

The board viewed the site package for Booker T. Washington High, and went over a virtual school plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

One member of the board says that the school board has formulated a letter to be submitted to the State Board of Education, requesting to be removed from state intervention.