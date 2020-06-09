NASCAR to Allow Some Fans to Return to Selected Tracks, Including Talladega

by Alabama News Network Staff

NASCAR has announced a plan to allow a limited number of fans to attend select NASCAR Cup Series races, including at Talladega later this month.

NASCAR says the plan will start with the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, followed by the race at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21.

NASCAR says procedures and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials.

All guests will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet, and will not have access to the infield. NASCAR says it will continue to adapt and improve its procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Sales Officer, NASCAR. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

NASCAR will honor military members by welcoming them as the first guests allowed entrance to a NASCAR Cup Series event since March 8. Homestead-Miami Speedway will invite up to 1,000 South Florida service members as honorary guests, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

Talladega Superspeedway will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers. In addition, there will be limited motorhome/5th-wheel camping spots available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch. Tickets are open exclusively on a first come, first served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled GEICO 500 (April 26) and live within a designated proximity to the track.

Additional protocols and procedures for guests planning to attend can be found at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.