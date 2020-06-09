Prattville Plans 4th of July Fireworks with Coronavirus-Related Changes

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Prattville has announced that it will hold an annual Fourth of July fireworks show. But the coronavirus will bring some changes to this year’s celebration.

This year, the fireworks will be launched from the Homeplace Clock Tower off Highway 82 at 9 p.m. The city says this change in location will allow for better viewing while allowing people to maintain social distancing.

“With every challenge brings an opportunity, and the city of Prattville will still have our fireworks celebration, just with a little different vantage point. This one-time plan will allow our family tradition to continue as we celebrate our country’s independence,” said Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr in a statement.

The city says other annual events will be canceled this year. The Lions Club has canceled its annual barbecue and camp stew sale.