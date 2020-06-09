Three Auburn Football Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

CBS Sports reports that three Auburn football players have tested positive for coronavirus and have now been quarantined.

Auburn players returned to campus Thursday and underwent testing before voluntary workouts.

The news from the Plains comes as five University of Alabama players reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. CBS Sports reports that there are also positive tests at Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

