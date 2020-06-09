Tropical-Like Through Wednesday

by Shane Butler



A moisture rich tropical air mass remains in place and it’s sticking around through Wednesday. Rain and storms will continue to move across the area. Some storms will drop heavy rainfall at times. The risk for a few stronger to severe storms will come into play Wednesday afternoon. A frontal boundary will advance southward into the deep south. More showers and storms develop and some could produce strong to damaging winds. We should be on the backside of the front by Wednesday night and a noticeable change in our weather is on the way for Thursday. High pressure returns along with much drier air. Mornings will start out mild in the lower 60s but afternoons will still be rather warm but not as humid. We will settle into a sunny and drier weather pattern that sticks around through the early half of next week.