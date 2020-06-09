Troy University Police Chief Fired Following Racial Comments on Social Media
Chancellor Hawkins released the following statement to the Trojan family via Facebook:
After a thorough investigation, Troy University has terminated the employment of John McCall as chief of its police department. His comments on social media about the tragic death of George Floyd do not reflect the values of Troy University, and we are no longer confident in his ability to serve our students, faculty and staff.
Over the last few days, we have heard from many of you who have expressed hurt, anger and deep concern. Your voices have been heard and shared with the investigating committee. TROY is committed to being part of the national conversation about racism, and our Dean of Students will be leading listening sessions with campus police, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other stakeholders. Our goal is to hear how University Police can best serve our campuses and ensure that their practices align with our values.
At TROY, every member of the Trojan Family is valued, respected and supported. This culture of caring requires listening to one another, and making changes when needed. Thank you for being a part of this family.
Sincerely,
Jack Hawkins, Jr. Ph.D.
Chancellor