Troy University Police Chief Fired Following Racial Comments on Social Media

by Alabama News Network Staff

In a statement from Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. says the university has terminated the employment of John McCall as chief of its police department. He says McCall’s comments on social media about the tragic death of George Floyd do not reflect the values of Troy University, and are no longer confident in his ability to serve our students, faculty and staff.

Chancellor Hawkins released the following statement to the Trojan family via Facebook:

Dear Trojan Family,