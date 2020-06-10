Confederate Statue in Tuskegee Covered to Hide Vulgar Language Spray-Painted On

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Confederate statue sitting on the town square in Tuskegee has been covered because of offensive language. Vulgar language was inscribed on the statue by vandals over the weekend. The memorial has been the center of controversy in Tuskegee. It sits in a small plot of land that was given to the United Daughters of the Confederate in 1906.

The statue has been defaced at least three prior times.

In 2015, then-Tuskegee mayor, Johnny Ford unsuccessfully tried to have the statue relocated.

Macon County owns the property but the Daughters of the Confederacy owns the statue and the city mains the property.

Macon County is 97% black.