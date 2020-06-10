Drier Air On The Way

by Shane Butler



Our tropical-like weather pattern is on the way out and we’re heading towards dry and milder days ahead. A frontal boundary moves through the state and pushes the rainy weather to our east overnight. High pressure builds in behind the front and we get to enjoy some sunny and drier weather conditions for a change. The drier air will produce lower humidity and that provides us some really comfortable mornings. Temps will start out in the mid 60s and warm into the mid to upper 80s over the next few days. Abundant sunshine will be overhead and with the dry air in place the afternoons will feel fairly mild as well. Rain chances should be slim to none through the weekend into next week.