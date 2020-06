FAA: Small Plane Crashes in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-32 crashed two miles southwest of Craig Field in Selma Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the FAA are headed to the scene to begin their investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

According to FAA, local officials will release the names and conditions of both people aboard the single-engine aircraft.