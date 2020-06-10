Humid and Stormy Wednesday; Less Humid Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

HUMID, STORMY DAY: Numerous showers and storms are once again expected across Alabama today with temperatures surging well into the 80s. Also today, a rare June cold front is moving towards Alabama and with such a warm and humid air mass in place, we could see some stronger storms across the state as the front pushes through, and we will have to monitor this threat, as the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms today for much of Alabama, with damaging wind gusts the main threat.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Behind the front, less humid air settles into Alabama these two days, diminishing our rain chances, and bringing refreshing air to much of the state. We should see plenty of sun and less humid conditions during the days with highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, while nights will be very nice with lows well down into the 60s.

IN THE TROPICS: A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the central Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Development of

this system as a subtropical cyclone appears unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions, and the low is expected to dissipate in a few days while it moves north-northeastward. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Little change in the pattern for the weekend with less humid air remaining. We will keep Saturday and Sunday mainly dry and somewhat comfortable for June in Alabama with plenty of sunshine both days. Highs should be close to 90°, with lows lingering in the 60s. There could be a few showers across Southeast Alabama this weekend, but again, the vast majority of the state remains dry.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture will slowly return; showers are possible Monday over Southeast Alabama, and by midweek scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible statewide. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Have a whimsical Wednesday and maintain social distancing!!!

Ryan