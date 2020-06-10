MPD Needs Help Identifying Man Suspected of Stealing a Debit Card Filled Wallet

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a suspect wanted for a Theft of Property Investigation in Montgomery.

1/3 Investigation _002

2/3 Investigation 1

3/3 Investigation 3





The pictured suspect is wanted for a Theft of Property Investigation that occurred on Saturday, June 6. The suspect is said to have stolen a wallet containing credit/debit cards from a business located in the 1100 block of Eastern Boulevard.

The Montgomery Police Department needs help with the identity and location of this suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).