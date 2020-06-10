Pay It Forward: Terri Howell of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Terri Howell of Montgomery.

She helps manage John Knox Manor, a non-profit Christian care center for the elderly. Those who live there say she goes above and beyond, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Howell holds karaoke nights to keep the residents active. She also helps with window visits for family members who wish to pay their loved ones a visit.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Terri Howell for all that you do!