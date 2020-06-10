Pistol Permit Sales Skyrocket

by Jerome Jones

According to officials at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, everyday they are seeing long lines of people applying for pistol license.

Local gun stores also confirm that gun and ammunition sales have greatly increased.

Officials attribute the rise in sales to civil unrest and fear.

“It’s just a whole different world that that we’re living in right now and its very scary to a lot of people,” says Major Gayle Atchison of the Montgomery County Sheriffs office.

From January through May of 2019, 6,538 pistol permits were sold.

From January through May of 2020, 6,295 pistol permits were sold, despite the office being closed for two months.

The contrast in the numbers for the first week of June tell the true tale.

In the first week of June 2019, 441 pistol permits were sold.

In the first week of June 2020, 1,509 pistol permits were sold.

To receive a pistol permit a person must be at least 18 years old and pass a criminal background check.

Permits are issued at the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office.