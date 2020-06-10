SEC Football Media Days to be Held Virtually

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Conference has announced it will hold its first-ever virtual football media days this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC Media Days had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta July 13-16.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The virtual event will feature Sankey’s annual “State of the SEC” address as well as media sessions with the conference’s 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school.

The dates and times for SEC Virtual Football Media Days have not been announced.