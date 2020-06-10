Selma Police Need Public Assist to Help Make Community Safer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There have been several houses shot up in Selma in recent weeks — and police are calling on the public for help — to try and put a stop to it.

A house on the 200 block of Tucker Avenue was shot up last week and about forty shell casings were found at the scene near the house.

Although no one was hurt in the shooting, the family has left the house — and haven’t gone back.

Sgt. Ray Blanks says the public needs to get more involved — to help make the community safer for everyone.

“If you see something, say something,” he said.

“Don’t be quiet because it could be your family next. It could be you next. The police department can’t do it alone. We as detectives, we can’t do it alone. So, you see something, say something.”

Anyone with information about the shootings — call Selma Police (334) 874- 2125.