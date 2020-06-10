Wetumpka Police Searching for Suspect in String of Vehicle Thefts

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wetumpka Police Department is currently investigating the Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle that occurred on May 8.

According to Investigators, the pictured suspect unlawfully entered a vehicle and stole several items including a firearm and credit cards in Wetumpka. The suspect then used the credit card at several businesses in Wetumpka, Central, Kellyton, and Alexander City. The suspect was last seen driving a White older model Cadillac SUV with a sunroof.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify this suspect through the released photos.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!