What the Tech? Father’s Day Tech Gift Ideas for Every Budget

by Alabama News Network Staff

Forget the tie and gift card (besides who wears a tie in isolation?). This Father’s Day, I’ve rounded up some gadget gift ideas for any dad who’s either spending more time at home or the outdoors.

Isolation and working from home has opened a whole world of gift ideas for dads.

Wireless earbuds make great gifts. You can always fall back on the popular Apple Airpods, but if you don’t want to spend over $180 for them, take a look at some of the best earbuds that aren’t from Apple.

Soundcore by Anker is a really good option as the company makes products that perform and last.

Soundcore’s Spirit Dot 2 are brand new and are perfect for listening to music or podcasts while working out, or during a work meeting over Zoom. These mini earbuds are some of the smallest I’ve ever tried and they’re hardly even noticeable. For such a small set of earbuds the bass really comes through.

I found them to be very comfortable and they come with 5 sets of tips to get a good noise-canceling sound.

If dad prefers the style that loops around his ear, the Soundcore Spirit X2 are tough to beat. Again, great bass and a long battery life. If he gets in a hurry, a 10 minute quick-charge provides up to 2 hours of playtime. Both sets of earbuds come with a wireless charging case and USB-C charging cable.

Working from home dads could use a wireless charger for their phone. The Ventev chargepad looks great with a felt like disc that sits on a desk and keeps a phone charged all day, eliminating the need for charging cables.

For dads who love the outdoors, Pelican’s G40 case comes with a portable wireless charger inside. It’s watertight and can be submerged in water up to 30 minutes. It’s a rugged plastic case that’ll protect a phone like few others so it’s good if dad gets out on the lake or does any hiking.

I can see it would be good for dads who work on construction sites as well.

The most expensive gift on this list is the Nebula II portable projector. It’s about the size of a tall soda can and can run on its own battery for over 2 hours, long enough for most movies.

It has a 360-degree speaker that’s loud enough for outside, and will connect to WiFi for Netflix or a streaming service.

There’s also a place to connect a Roku or FireStick for any other subscriptions or DVD player. It runs on the Google/Android platform so he can stream movies from his phone.

Great for backyard movie nights. it’s a gift, not just for dad but the whole family.

Dad is special and if he’s got a love for gadgets, these gifts will make him smile for a while. For more on these gadgets check out my blog at www.whatthetech.tv