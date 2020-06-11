Alabama Comedian Charged with Inciting a Riot at Recent Birmingham Protest

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama comedian who spoke at a rally following the police killing of George Floyd was arrested on a charge of inciting a riot by police who contend he helped spark a night of unrest in Birmingham.

An attorney for Jermaine Johnson says he surrendered to police on the misdemeanor charge on Tuesday and paid a $500 bond. The lawyer says Johnson is not guilty. Johnson goes by the moniker “FunnyMaine” and is known for his videos about the University of Alabama football team.

He spoke at a downtown demonstration on May 31 before demonstrators badly damaged a Confederate monument and widespread vandalism occurred in downtown Birmingham.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)