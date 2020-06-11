Alabama, Troy represented on Walter Camp All-American Teams

by Adam Solomon

2020 Walter Camp PRESEASON All-America Teams

First Team Offense

Pos. Name, School Hgt Wgt Class Hometown

WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU * 6-1 200 Jr. Harvey, LA

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama 6-1 175 Sr. Amite, LA

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida 6-6 239 Jr. Philadelphia, PA

OL Penei Sewell, Oregon * 6-6 325 Jr. Malaeimi, American Samoa

OL Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin 6-5 312 Sr, Greenbay, WI

OL Samuel Cosmi, Texas 6-7 310 Jr. Humble, TX

OL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma # 6-3 315 Jr. Shawnee, OK

OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State # 6-4 313 Jr. Bellflower, CA

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 6-6 220 Jr. Cartersville, GA

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State * 6-1 207 Soph. Sherwood Park, CA

RB Travis Etienne, Clemson % 5-10 200 Sr. Jennings, LA

PK Keith Duncan, Iowa # 5-10 180 Sr. Weddington, NC

First Team Defense

Pos. Name, School Hgt Wgt Class Hometown

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon 6-5 250 Soph. Los Angeles, CA

DL Gregory Rousseau, Miami Fla. 6-7 253 Soph. Coconut Creek, FL

DL Marvin Wilson, Florida State 6-5 310 Sr. Houston, TX

DL Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh # 6-2 290 R-Soph. Washington, DC

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State # 6-3 245 Jr. Harrisburg, PA

LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State # 6-4 236 R-Sr. Phoenix, AZ

LB Carlton Martial, Troy 5-10 216 Jr. Mobile, AL

DB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State 5-9 175 Jr. Stone Mountain, GA

DB Jevon Holland, Oregon 6-1 200 Jr. Pleasanton, CA

DB Elijah Molden, Washington 5-10 191 Sr. West Linn, OR

DB Derek Stingley, LSU # 6-1 190 Fr. Baton Rouge, LA

P Max Duffy, Kentucky * 6-1 186 Sr. Perth, Australia

KR Rondale Moore, Purdue 5-9 180 Jr. New Albany, IN

Second Team Offense

Pos. Name, School Hgt Wgt Class Hometown

WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State 6-0 185 Sr. Fort Worth, TX

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota 6-2 210 Jr. Tifton, GA

TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State 6-5 259 Jr. Merrimac, MA

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama 6-6 310 Sr. Pensacola, FL

OL Walker Little, Stanford 6-7 320 Sr. Houston, TX

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee 6-6 335 Sr. Jackson, TN

OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern 6-4 315 Sr. Sugar Land, TX

OL Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force 6-3 295 Jr. Castle Rock, CO

QB Justin Fields, Ohio State # 6-3 225 Soph. Kennesaw, GA

RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo 5-9 195 Jr. Glendale, MD

RB Najee Harris, Alabama 6-2 230 Sr. Antioch, CA

PK Matt Trickett, Kent State 6-0 191 Jr. Cleveland, OH

Second Team Defense

Pos. Name, School Hgt Wgt Class Hometown

DL Chris Rumph II, Duke 6-3 225 Jr. Gainesville, FL

DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington 6-3 288 Sr. Allen, TX

DL Carlos Basham, Wake Forest 6-5 275 Sr. Roanoke, VA

DL Quincy Roche, Miami Fla. 6-4 235 Sr. Randallstown, MD

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, TX

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama 6-3 235 Jr. Alexandria, LA

LB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern 6-4 246 Sr. Katy, TX

DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford 6-1 192 Sr. Mansfield, TX

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama 6-2 203 Jr. Plantation, FL

DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU 6-2 208 Jr. Spring Branch, TX

DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State 6-1 195 Jr. Jacksonville, FL

P Trenton Gill, North Carolina State 6-4 217 Jr. Hillsborough, NC

KR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama # 5-10 182 Jr. Houston, TX

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football had six total players named to the 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams, as announced by the Walter Camp Foundation on Thursday. The six total selections were the most from any one school with the group consisting of a first-teamer and five second-team honorees. Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith was selected to outlet’s first team offense. The second team honorees for the Crimson Tide included seniors Najee Harris (running back) and Alex Leatherwood (offensive line) on the offensive side of the ball with juniors Dylan Moses (linebacker) and Patrick Surtain II (defensive back) representing the defense. Junior wideout/return specialist Jaylen Waddle was also named as a second-team honoree as a kickoff returner.

TROY, Ala. – One of the best underdog stories in the country added another chapter Thursday when Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial was named to the prestigious Walter Camp Preseason All-America First Team. Martial, a former walk-on who checks in between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, is one of just two Group of Five players on the Walter Camp All-America First Team and just one of two G5 players from the defensive side of the football on the first or second team.

Last year as a sophomore, the Mobile, Ala., native became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, and 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks.



“Carlton is a prime example of what you can become when you put your mind to something even when the odds are against you,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “He has earned everything that’s come his way. Carlton has played with a chip on his shoulder, worked hard and made the most of every single opportunity that has presented itself to him. We are so proud of Carlton and this couldn’t have happened for a better TKG (Troy Kinda Guy).”

Martial was named the No. 35 player in all of college football by Pro Football Focus last season and was named to the PFF All-America Second Team. He was the only player in the country to rank in the top eight nationally in tackles and tackles for loss. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven of Troy’s games and added seven or more tackles in four other games. He ended last season as the nation’s active leader in forced fumbles per game and ranked seventh among active players in tackles for loss per game. As a freshman, he was named to multiple Freshman All-America teams including USA Today, The Athletic and the Football Writers Association.