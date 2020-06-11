Alabama, Troy represented on Walter Camp All-American Teams

2020 Walter Camp PRESEASON All-America Teams

First Team Offense

Pos.     Name, School                                                 Hgt      Wgt     Class   Hometown

WR      Ja’Marr Chase, LSU *                                                6-1       200      Jr.        Harvey, LA

WR      DeVonta Smith, Alabama                               6-1       175      Sr.        Amite, LA

TE       Kyle Pitts, Florida                                           6-6       239      Jr.        Philadelphia, PA

OL       Penei Sewell, Oregon  *                                  6-6       325      Jr.        Malaeimi, American Samoa

OL       Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin                           6-5       312      Sr,        Greenbay, WI

OL       Samuel Cosmi, Texas                                      6-7       310      Jr.        Humble, TX

OL       Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma  #                      6-3       315      Jr.        Shawnee, OK

OL       Wyatt Davis, Ohio State #                              6-4       313      Jr.        Bellflower, CA

QB      Trevor Lawrence, Clemson                             6-6       220      Jr.        Cartersville, GA

RB       Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State *                6-1       207      Soph.   Sherwood Park, CA

RB       Travis Etienne, Clemson %                             5-10     200      Sr.        Jennings, LA

PK       Keith Duncan, Iowa #                                                5-10     180      Sr.        Weddington, NC

First Team Defense

Pos.     Name, School                                                 Hgt      Wgt     Class   Hometown

DL       Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon                         6-5       250      Soph.   Los Angeles, CA

DL       Gregory Rousseau, Miami Fla.                       6-7       253      Soph.   Coconut Creek, FL

DL       Marvin Wilson, Florida State                          6-5       310      Sr.        Houston, TX

DL       Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh #                          6-2       290      R-Soph. Washington, DC

LB       Micah Parsons, Penn State #                           6-3       245      Jr.        Harrisburg, PA

LB       Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State #                  6-4       236      R-Sr.    Phoenix, AZ

LB       Carlton Martial, Troy                                      5-10     216      Jr.        Mobile, AL

DB      Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State                      5-9       175      Jr.        Stone Mountain, GA

DB      Jevon Holland, Oregon                                   6-1       200      Jr.        Pleasanton, CA

DB      Elijah Molden, Washington                            5-10     191      Sr.        West Linn, OR

DB      Derek Stingley, LSU  #                                  6-1       190      Fr.        Baton Rouge, LA

P          Max Duffy, Kentucky            *                                  6-1       186      Sr.        Perth, Australia

KR      Rondale Moore, Purdue                                  5-9       180      Jr.        New Albany, IN

Second Team Offense

Pos.     Name, School                                                 Hgt      Wgt     Class   Hometown

WR      Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State                      6-0       185      Sr.        Fort Worth, TX

WR      Rashod Bateman, Minnesota                          6-2       210      Jr.        Tifton, GA

TE       Pat Freiermuth, Penn State                             6-5       259      Jr.        Merrimac, MA

OL       Alex Leatherwood, Alabama                          6-6       310      Sr.        Pensacola, FL

OL       Walker Little, Stanford                                   6-7       320      Sr.        Houston, TX

OL       Trey Smith, Tennessee                                    6-6       335      Sr.        Jackson, TN

OL       Rashawn Slater, Northwestern                       6-4       315      Sr.        Sugar Land, TX

OL       Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force                          6-3       295      Jr.        Castle Rock, CO

QB      Justin Fields, Ohio State #                              6-3       225      Soph.   Kennesaw, GA

RB       Jaret Patterson, Buffalo                                  5-9       195      Jr.        Glendale, MD

RB       Najee Harris, Alabama                                    6-2       230      Sr.        Antioch, CA

PK       Matt Trickett, Kent State                                6-0       191      Jr.        Cleveland, OH

Second Team Defense

Pos.     Name, School                                                 Hgt      Wgt     Class   Hometown

DL       Chris Rumph II, Duke                                                6-3       225      Jr.        Gainesville, FL

DL       Levi Onwuzurike, Washington                       6-3       288      Sr.        Allen, TX

DL       Carlos Basham, Wake Forest                          6-5       275      Sr.        Roanoke, VA

DL       Quincy Roche, Miami Fla.                              6-4       235      Sr.        Randallstown, MD

LB       Nick Bolton, Missouri                                     6-0       232      Jr.        Frisco, TX

LB       Dylan Moses, Alabama                                   6-3       235      Jr.        Alexandria, LA

LB       Paddy Fisher, Northwestern                           6-4       246      Sr.        Katy, TX

DB      Paulson Adebo, Stanford                               6-1       192      Sr.        Mansfield, TX

DB      Patrick Surtain II, Alabama                            6-2       203      Jr.        Plantation, FL

DB      Trevon Moehrig, TCU                                    6-2       208      Jr.        Spring Branch, TX

DB      Shaun Wade, Ohio State                                6-1       195      Jr.        Jacksonville, FL

P          Trenton Gill, North Carolina State                 6-4       217      Jr.        Hillsborough, NC

KR      Jaylen Waddle, Alabama #                             5-10     182      Jr.        Houston, TX

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football had six total players named to the 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams, as announced by the Walter Camp Foundation on Thursday. The six total selections were the most from any one school with the group consisting of a first-teamer and five second-team honorees. Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith was selected to outlet’s first team offense. The second team honorees for the Crimson Tide included seniors Najee Harris (running back) and Alex Leatherwood (offensive line) on the offensive side of the ball with juniors Dylan Moses (linebacker) and Patrick Surtain II (defensive back) representing the defense. Junior wideout/return specialist Jaylen Waddle was also named as a second-team honoree as a kickoff returner.

TROY, Ala. – One of the best underdog stories in the country added another chapter Thursday when Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial was named to the prestigious Walter Camp Preseason All-America First Team. Martial, a former walk-on who checks in between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, is one of just two Group of Five players on the Walter Camp All-America First Team and just one of two G5 players from the defensive side of the football on the first or second team.

Last year as a sophomore, the Mobile, Ala., native became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, and 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks.

“Carlton is a prime example of what you can become when you put your mind to something even when the odds are against you,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “He has earned everything that’s come his way. Carlton has played with a chip on his shoulder, worked hard and made the most of every single opportunity that has presented itself to him. We are so proud of Carlton and this couldn’t have happened for a better TKG (Troy Kinda Guy).”

Martial was named the No. 35 player in all of college football by Pro Football Focus last season and was named to the PFF All-America Second Team. He was the only player in the country to rank in the top eight nationally in tackles and tackles for loss. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven of Troy’s games and added seven or more tackles in four other games. He ended last season as the nation’s active leader in forced fumbles per game and ranked seventh among active players in tackles for loss per game. As a freshman, he was named to multiple Freshman All-America teams including USA Today, The Athletic and the Football Writers Association.

