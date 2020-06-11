An Extended Sunny And Dry Weather Pattern

by Ben Lang

The weather is much improved today across central and south Alabama. The early week tropical troubles are part of the past after a cold front pushed through the area Wednesday afternoon. Today is just the start of an extended stretch of mostly sunny and mainly dry weather with low humidity. This afternoon looks sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our area gets the added benefit of a north breeze of 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures slide back into the low and mid 60s overnight under a clear sky.

Expect a mostly sunny and dry Friday, with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 80s. Friday night lows fall into the mid and upper 60s. Not much changes over the weekend. However, the front that pushed through Wednesday stalls just to our southeast through early next week. While we’re likely to remain on the dry side of it until then, there’s a chance a stray shower could wander into southeast Alabama on Saturday. And while there’s likely to be a few daytime showers and storms forming near the front each day, all of these remain to our southeast Sunday and beyond. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with abundant sunshine. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s each night.

The mainly sunny, mainly dry weather pattern continues next week. Monday and Tuesday feature more of the established less-humid air, with highs on either side of 90°. Humidity could begin to creep back in next Wednesday. Temperatures trend up a little also, with highs in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures could reach the mid 90s in at least a few locations next Thursday afternoon.