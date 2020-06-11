Hundreds of Job Seekers Attend Drive Thru Job Fair

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday Express Employment Professionals teamed up with Eastdale Mall to host a drive-thru job fair.

Hundreds of job seekers were in and out in just a few minutes.

More than 80 companies were looking to hire employees.

“Right now there’s just a big need of people, and companies are looking for folks to work,” said Willam Cobb, owner of Express Employment Professionals.

The drive through job fair was at Eastdale Mall from 10am to 4pm.

The event was free to the public, and all recruiters wore mask as they interviewed potential employees.

Organizers say job seekers will be notified of their status within a week, and those who qualify for immediate hire will be notified sooner.