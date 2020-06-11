Less Humid Air Settling into Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: A rare June front pushed through Alabama overnight, and behind the front, drier, less humid air is settling into Alabama today and tomorrow, meaning no threat for rain, and a refreshing break from the very humid air we have been seeing of late. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions during the days with highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, while nights will be very nice with lows well down into the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: No change in the pattern for the weekend with less humid air remaining in place. We will keep Saturday and Sunday mainly dry and somewhat comfortable for June in Alabama with plenty of sunshine both days. Highs should be around 90°, with lows lingering in the 60s. There could be a few showers across Southeast Alabama this weekend, but again, the vast majority of the state remains dry.

IN THE TROPICS: A well-defined tropical wave located about 350 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although significant development is not expected due to dry air and adverse upper-level winds, some areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible across portions of the Windward Islands later today through early Friday while the wave moves westward at 15 to 20 mph. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

NEXT WEEK: The long range models continue to show a fairly tranquil pattern across Alabama and much of the Southeast for much of next week. Moisture levels will slowly increase by midweek and we will introduce the chance for a few showers and storms each afternoon, statewide, but nothing too heavy or widespread. Highs will range from the mid 80s to lower 90s across the state, with lows generally in the 60s.

Enjoy the weather, enjoy your friends and family, and keep social distancing!!!

Ryan