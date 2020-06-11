Montgomery Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Troy Highway Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect with the homicide of Marlon Ambers, 41, who was fatally shot on June 2.

MPD charged Marcus Galbreath, 44, of Montgomery, with murder. Galbreath was taken into custody on June 10, by the United States Marshals Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

On Tuesday, June 2, around 8 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4100 block of Troy Highway in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located Ambers who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the

scene.

Further investigation indicates that the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim was shot by the suspect. Galbreath was identified as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.