UPDATE: Victim in Thursday Evening Shooting in Montgomery Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: 8:49 pm

Montgomery police have identified the person killed in a shooting that happened Thursday evening in the 200 block of Victor Tulane Circle.

Police say 18-year-old Amendo Mckee suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound… and went to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers a 215-STOP.

Montgomery Police say a man was severely injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

It happened in the 200 block of Victor Tulane Circle.

MPD Capt. Saba Coleman says the man’s injuries are life threatening and he is being treated at a local hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.