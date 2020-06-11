Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville Accompanied President Trump to Dallas on Air Force One
Coach Tommy Tuberville, a candidate in the July 14 Republican runoff for U.S. Senate, accompanied President Donald on Thursday as he visited Dallas, Texas for an address on the economy and other domestic matters.
Tuberville deplaned Air Force One alongside Trump upon arrival at Love Field in Dallas.
As they met aboard Air Force One, Tuberville said he the president discussed the status of the Alabama Senate race.