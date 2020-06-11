Sunny & Dry

by Shane Butler

We have a chance to dry out for several days. A mainly clear and dry air mass has taken over and it’s sticking around until further notice. High pressure is settling over the deep south. This will provide us lots of sunshine and dry conditions well into next week. Temps will feel rather comfortable in the early morning but quite warm during the afternoon hours. You can expect mid 60s for lows and daytime highs around 90. As we head into the middle of next week, moisture will gradually be increasing. This could lead to some of those random pop up showers during the late afternoon heating. Other than that, it’s looking very quiet weatherwise around here for the next week and a half.