Tallassee High School Principal Accepts Position at Monroe Academy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee High School principal Matt Coker has accepted the headmaster position at Monroe Academy in Ollie(near Monroeville). He will complete his work at THS at the end of June.

“What an honor to serve the community for eight years,” said Coker. “It’s truly been my dream job, but after 25 years in public education it’s just time to move on and try something different.”

Coker will be making the move to the town known for literary icons Harper Lee and Truman Capote. He will begin work in July.

“I would like to thank the faculty, staff and leadership of Tallassee City Schools and the community.”

Coker was hired at Tallassee in July of 2012. He is a 1990 THS graduate. In 2018, he was named Alabama Principal of the Year.