Two Brothers Killed in Covington County Crash with 18-Wheeler

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 a.m. Thursday, June 11, has claimed the lives of two Wiregrass area residents.

Dominick Latrell Etheridge, 20, of Ozark was killed when the 2001 Dodge Dakota he was operating crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2008 Kenworth W900L. The passenger of the Dodge Dakota, Steven Etheridge Jr. 26, of Dothan was also killed in the crash. Both crash victims (brothers) were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was transported to an area hospital for non- life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 29 near mile marker 26 in Covington County.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.