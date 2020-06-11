Victims Identified in Fatal Plane Crash Near Craig Field in Selma as U.S. Navy Pilots

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died onboard a plane that crashed near Craig Field in Selma Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Capt. Vincent Segars and Commander Joshua Fuller of the U.S. Navy. Both are pilots and were en route to Pensacola, Florida from Jasper, Alabama on a civilian plane.

According to the U.S. Navy, Capt. Vincent Segars is the Commanding Officer, Naval Aviation Schools Command at NAS Pensacola.

The crash happened about two miles southwest of Craig Field at 4:40 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board is working to find out the probable cause of the accident.