A Quiet Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler



A summertime look and feel to our weather over the next several days. High pressure will maintain a mostly sunny and dry pattern. Temps start out in the mid to upper 60s while afternoon highs hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The only relief from the heat may come from one of those random pop up showers but most won’t see anything at all. We expect this weather setup to continue through all of next week. Looks like summer conditions are here to stay until further notice. Have a great weekend !