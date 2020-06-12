Alabama Virus Cases Surge, Prompting New Health Warnings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama health officials are issuing renewed warnings after a surge of coronavirus cases.

The Alabama Department of Public Health urged people to take precautions such as wearing masks in public.

As of Friday, more than 23,000 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus with more than one-fourth of the cases coming in the last two weeks.

The state reported 1,500 cases over a two-day period.

