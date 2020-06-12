Eclectic Police Searching for Suspect in Catalytic Converter Thefts

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eclectic police say they want to find Devin Wayne Foster.

Foster is wanted on two counts of criminal trespass, six counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and six counts of theft of property.

Police say he is also a suspect in multiple counties for numerous catalytic converter thefts. They say he most frequents Elmore, Macon and Montgomery counties.

Foster is described as 5’6″ in height, weighing approximately 175 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devin Wayne Foster, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.