“Kitchen Shower” Held for Salvation Army in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

You’ve heard of baby showers and wedding showers, but one Montgomery organization threw a kitchen shower for The Salvation Army.

The Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club hosted the kitchen shower downtown. The Salvation Army created an Amazon wish list of kitchen items it needed. The Rotary Club bought what was on the list.

The Salvation Army received big items like fryers and coffee makers to smaller items like oven mitts and frying pans.

Officials say these items will go toward helping those in need.

“It’s a big boost of support and encouragement. It gives buy-in for us that people appreciate what we do and it just makes us strive that much harder to meet people in their need in the moments of need,” Lt. Bryan Farrington of the The Salvation Army told Alabama News Network.

In all, around 40 items were donated to the Salvation Army.