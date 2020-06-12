Low Humidity And A Minimal Chance For Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Abundant sunshine fills the central and south Alabama sky Friday. Humidity remains low today, with a nice north breeze of 10-15 mph. High temperatures range from the mid 80s north to low 90s across far south Alabama. This evening’s weather remains very nice for early June, with temperatures starting off in the lower 80s at 7PM, then falling into the low 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows slide into the mid 60s under a clear sky.

Not much changes over the weekend. The front that produced widespread showers and storms Wednesday remains stalled to our southeast. Our area remains on the dry side of the front, but there’s a chance a chance for a few stray showers across southeast Alabama Saturday afternoon. However, Sunday looks mostly sunny and completely dry. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with abundant sunshine. Lows fall into the mid 60s each night.

The mainly sunny and mainly dry weather pattern continues next week. Monday and Tuesday feature more of the established less-humid air, with highs on either side of 90°. Humidity could begin to creep back in next Wednesday. Temperatures trend up a little also, with highs in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures could reach the mid 90s in at least a few locations next Thursday afternoon.