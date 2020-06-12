Macon County Leaders Take Steps to Remove Confederate Statue from Downtown Tuskegee

by Jerome Jones

Leaders in Macon County are taking steps to remove a Confederate statue that sits in downtown Tuskegee. The statue was painted with graffiti over the weekend.

Attorneys for Macon County have released a legal opinion that says they believe that the land where the statue stands is owned by Macon County.

The land was given to the United Daughters of the Confederacy by the Macon County Commission in 1906 to be used as a park for white people and to allow the monument to be erected.

But county leaders say in the deed, it says that when the park was no longer used for its intended purpose, the land would return to the county’s control. That’s what they believe is the case.

Now they are figuring out what to do with the statue.

“If the United Daughters of the Confederacy, whether the Tuskegee chapter or the National Chapter or any chapter wants it, we want to try to let them have it at no charge and really work with them to help raise the money to have it moved properly,” Macon County Commission Chairman Lewis Maxwell says.

The bottom of the statue remains covered.

Maxwell says the county has been in contact with the United Daughters of the Confederacy. He says the group has expressed a willingness to cooperate to get the statue moved.

Right now, there isn’t a timeline to get the statue removed, but county leaders plan to keep the bottom of it covered until a solution is reached.