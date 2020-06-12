Motorcycle Ride Planned to Honor Fallen Lowndes County Sheriff Big John Williams

by Alabama News Network Staff

Motorcycle riders will be revving up their engines this weekend in support of fallen Lowndes County Sheriff Big John Williams.

The ride is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13 in front of the Lowndes County Courthouse in Hayneville.

Multiple motorcycle clubs from across the state will travel 130 miles around Lowndes County to honor the memory of Big John Williams.

Williams as shot and killed last November while responding to a noise complaint at a gas station.