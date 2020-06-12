Race Relations Summit Held in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Local faith leaders held a race relations summit in Montgomery.

Several clergymen, bishops and pastors of different races met at Mount Zion AME Zion Church to openly talk about race and race relations.

They also discussed strategies needed to help improve relations within the community.

“All of us have one particular fabric in our religious activity and it is to declare we are brothers we are brothers sisters to each other,” Rev. Claude Shuford, pastor of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church told Alabama News Network.

“What I need is to be intentional about nurturing my relationships with my brothers and sisters who are already there. You have so much to offer and that’s actually a great delight,” United Methodist Church Bishop Lawson Bryan said.

Mount Zion AME Zion church was the site of the first meetings of the Montgomery Improvement Association back in 1955.