Troy Completes 2023 Football Schedule with Stephen F. Austin

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – Troy wrapped up its 2023 non-conference football schedule with the addition of Stephen F. Austin to open the season on Sept. 2, both schools announced Friday. The Trojans and Lumberjacks have a brief history having split the previous six meetings with all of the games coming when Troy was a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Troy defeated SFA in the opening round of the 1993 FCS Playoffs before the schools spent five years at Southland Conference rivals from 1996-2000. The visit from SFA will be Troy’s first game against an active Southland Conference school since Abilene Christian came to The Vet in 2014. Troy’s 2023 schedule also features a home game against former Sun Belt rival Western Kentucky in addition to road trips to Army and Kansas State.

Future Troy Football Schedules

2021

Southern

Liberty

at South Carolina

at Southern Miss

2022

Army

at Ole Miss

at Western Kentucky

2023

Stephen F. Austin

Western Kentucky

at Army

at Kansas State

2024

Florida A&M

Southern Miss

at Memphis

at Iowa

2025

Memphis

at Clemson

2026

at Mississippi State

2027

Mississippi State

2028

Southern Miss

at UAB

2029

at Southern Miss

UAB

2030

at Army

2031

Army