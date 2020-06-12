Troy Completes 2023 Football Schedule with Stephen F. Austin

Adam Solomon,
Posted:
Updated:

by Adam Solomon

Troy Vs Stephen F Austin

TROY, Ala. – Troy wrapped up its 2023 non-conference football schedule with the addition of Stephen F. Austin to open the season on Sept. 2, both schools announced Friday. The Trojans and Lumberjacks have a brief history having split the previous six meetings with all of the games coming when Troy was a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Troy defeated SFA in the opening round of the 1993 FCS Playoffs before the schools spent five years at Southland Conference rivals from 1996-2000. The visit from SFA will be Troy’s first game against an active Southland Conference school since Abilene Christian came to The Vet in 2014. Troy’s 2023 schedule also features a home game against former Sun Belt rival Western Kentucky in addition to road trips to Army and Kansas State.

Future Troy Football Schedules

2021
Southern
Liberty
at South Carolina
at Southern Miss

2022
Army
at Ole Miss
at Western Kentucky

2023

Stephen F. Austin

Western Kentucky
at Army
at Kansas State

2024
Florida A&M
Southern Miss
at Memphis
at Iowa

2025
Memphis
at Clemson

2026
at Mississippi State

2027
Mississippi State

2028
Southern Miss
at UAB

2029
at Southern Miss
UAB

2030
at Army

2031
Army

Categories: Troy
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Posts